The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Khalil Malik Bolling, 24, 125 Spencer Court, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Rhett Logan Boots, 27, 3223 Austin Raymer Road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Destiney Maree Caudill, 25, Brooks, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Tracy Erin Chambers, 44, 120 Halle Hill Drive, Roundhill, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, illegal possession of a legend drug, no operator's license; notice to appear.
Johnny Ray Cline, 40, 881 T.B. Hospital Road, theft of services valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Joe Brent Coleman Jr., 34, 531 Little Beaver Creek Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michael Ivell France, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
Aubrey Carl Goodwin, 44, Graham, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Evan Andrew Gray, 35, Greenbrier, Tenn., theft by deception of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Corey Dale Harris, 47, Racine, Wis., first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jessica Erin Miller, 24, 728 Tara Court, Apt. A, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
James Gavin Holland, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Hunter Dewayne Key, 19, Hopkinsville, receiving stolen property (firearm), third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Kaylin Charles Maxie, 25, 717 McElroy Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Robert Caleb Morgan, 37, 901 Jackson St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; transfer bond.
Chad Allen Neighbors, 31, 8216 Bowling Green Road, Auburn, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Wesley Scott Phillips, 37, 936 Shive Lane, No. 163, second-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Christian J. Pocasingre, 18, 595 Pleasant Hill Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Darrell Dewayne Scott, 43, homeless, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Christopher James Stewart, 39, 436 Glen Lily Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Tekulve Ladell Walker, 40, 1226 Herrington St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.