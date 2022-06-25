The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Randy Lee Boroff, 51, 936 Shive Lane, No. 198, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Eric Devon Brown II, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Dominick Deshaun Cunningham, 28, 1301 Kenilwood Way, Apt. D, first-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Kobee Ahmad Lancaster, 23, 587 Beech Bend Road, first-degree burglary; $25,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Rudolph Alonzo Rankins IV, 25, 701 Brownslock Road, No. 804, first-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Ariana Nicole Burns, 23, 1220 Logan Middleton Road, Auburn, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Markel Fitzgerald Coleman, 28, Elizabethtown, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Jessica Lauren Daugherty, 37, 287 North Campbell Road, Lot 31, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, rear license plate not illuminated, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Johnny Ray Davenport, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Tyler Lee Gaddy, 31, 522 E. Poplar St., Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jason Eric Green, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Gelin Omar Guevara, 56, c/o Logan County Detention Center, incest (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age); $100,000 cash bond.
Thomas Anthony Guthrie, 30, 925 Bristow Road, first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), incest (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age), two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); transfer bond.
Hope Marie Hollow, 35, 1625 Parkside Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Travis Neal Hudspeth, 36, 501 Creekwood Court, first-degree robbery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Rebecca Lynn Thigpen, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Paul Jawan Johnson, 24, 101 Sebern Close Court, No. 7, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a loaded firearm where alcoholic beverages are sold by the drink, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Brian James Kessinger, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with serious physical injury, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond.
William Knight III, 50, Fordyce, Ark., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kameron David Kraus, 30, 100 Dana Drive, Scottsville, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Kolona Charnea Marshall, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree indecent exposure; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victims.
Harold Nevils, 59, Louisville, third-degree burglary; transfer bond.
Brian Lee Nichols, 61, c/o Luther Luckett Correctional Complex, incest (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $100,000 cash bond.
Devin Landon Slade Peluso, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Terry Laneil Reed Jr., 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt; $10,000 cash bond.
Antre Devon Davison, 21, 4505 Woodstone Drive, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced); transfer bond.
Richard Loren Sampson, 28, Evansville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
David Allen Sears Jr., 53, 815 Victoria St., theft of identity, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by deception of property valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Ernest Dwayne Smith, 45, 311 Turkey Run Drive, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.