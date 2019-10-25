The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Brandon Scott Brooks, 22, 3030 Cave Spring Road, No. 7, two counts of first-degree robbery, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond; two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Roy Gene Burgett, 38, 1929 Mel Browning St., No. 107, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Brian C. Legere, 37, 1929 Mel Browning St., No. 107, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dillon Douglas Cook, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault; $25,000 cash bond in defendant's name only.
James Robert Crouch, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $20,000 cash bond.
Jerry Lee Cuzick, 26, 944 Oakland Road, Oakland, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Nicholas Todd Donnell, 19, 128 River Tanmer Way, No. 9, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,500 cash bond.
Raymon James Green, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), alcohol intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Myra Graham Henry, 60, 140 Blakey Ave., first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); issue criminal summons.
Dimitri Duane Thomas Hill, 27, 1416 Holmes Ave., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, careless driving, excessive windshield/window tinting, no or expired registration plates; $1,500 cash bond.
David Vincent Lochner, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, firearm enhanced), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Lorenzo Durrell Northington, 28, 6068 Louisville Road, No. 72, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Aprile Dawn Patton, 42, 188 Rolling Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kevin Pienda, 20, 1856 Loop St., No. 501, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Anthony Joseph Pirini, 29, LaPlace, La., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Lamont Cortez Woods, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
