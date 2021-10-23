The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jason Wayne Abney, 39, 116 Walnut Drive, Cave City, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Marcus Dewayne Adger, 41, 257 Audley Ave., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Rashad Eugene Anthony, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, second-degree stalking, second-degree indecent exposure, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Jody Michael Basham, 30, 2590 Mount Olivet Road, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Benjamin William Blevins, 27, homeless, first-degree bail jumping; $2,500 cash bond.
Brett Martin Brady, 28, 1171 Rocky Hill Road, Rocky Hill, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Robert Lewis Britt, 45, 3622 Macedonia Road, Adolphus, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Barry Gossom Buford, 69, 238 Spring Creek Ave., second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to produce insurance card, disregarding a stop sign, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond.
Jacob Edward Cline, 29, 640 Lake Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, careless driving; transfer bond.
Stephen Jason Diehl, 47, Louisville, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Miguel Angel Garcia-Leal, 35, 300 Mount Carmel Church Road, Scottsville, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Andrew Kristin Geier, 44, 5152 Glen Lily Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Neil Matthew Hall, 46, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Anthony Scott Hines, 39, 1125 Wilson St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Tanner Lee Hines, 18, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor; $5,000 cash bond; third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief; combine bond with other indictment.
Hope M. Hollow, 34, 1214 Lynwood Way, Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Richard Logan Humphrey, 61, 3293 Garrett Hollow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Derek Royce Hutchinson, 34, address unknown, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing; $5,000 cash bond.
Jamarkhis L. Jones, 28, 2143 Rock Creek Drive, Apt. A, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no operator’s license; transfer bond.
Trisha Ann Lackey, 60, 726 Cumberland Trace Road, No. 214, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Larry Dewayne Larue, 54, 838 Scott St., first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to or improper signal, no brake lights, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Gregory Ellis Lawless, 42, Sturgis, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Charles Everett Martin, 36, 1840 Plum Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond; first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Danny Joe Meador, 48, 1420 Clarence Odell Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jessica Erin Miller, 26, 728 Teara Court, Apt. A, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Chelton Rollie Lindsey, 26, homeless, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Seth Martin Popelier, 25, 1144 N. Lee Drive, first-degree wanton endangerment, harassment; transfer bond.
Michael Anthony Porter, 47, 272 Double Springs Road, Apt. A, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Joey Williams Proctor, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, one headlight, rear license plate not illuminated, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Marvin Christopher Russell, 26, 303 W. 10th Ave., Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure to produce insurance card, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Michael Edward Scott, 34, 100 Fanny Tom Gaines Road, Franklin, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; $1,000 cash bond.
Clint Austin Smith, 30, 152 Clark Circle, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated, improper equipment; transfer bond.
Lian Thang, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Cecil Larry Winn, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic); $10,000 cash bond.
Cheston O’Ryan Winn, 34, 2439 Shamrock Drive, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.