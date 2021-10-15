The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Michael Adam Bryington, 22, 136 Webb Ave., Smiths Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence; $2,500 cash bond; tampering with physical evidence criminal attempt to commit fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000, harassing communications; transfer bond.
Charles E. Johnes III, 61, 795 Howser Road, Smiths Grove, tampering with physical evidence; $2,500 cash bond.
Larry Nathaniel Butler, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Lindsey Martin Reeder, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Dustin Spencer Carter, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Lucas Wade Parsons, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Oscar Javier Hernandez-Hurtado, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 17 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; $25,000 cash bond.
Haley Michelle King, 32, 2633 Thompson Drive, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley Reona Matthews, 35, 229B Ragland Way, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield, 37, 302 Morris St., Franklin, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Kimberlin Mariela Mayen, 18, Bardstown, third-degree assault; transfer bond.
Hatuma Mbonera, 34, 1255 N. Lee Drive, No. 61, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Christopher Lee McKinney, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Justin Paul McKinney, 19, 635 Plum Springs Road, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; serve in court.
Bob Nathaniel Richmond, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Buddy Hopkins Slaughter, 29, Clarksville, Tenn., trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, use of a personal communication device while operating a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt; transfer bond.
Nicholas Bair Weeks, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Brandon Boyd Young, 40, 509 Threkel Ferry Road, first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.