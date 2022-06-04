The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Donald Oneal Barker, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), first-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Gregory Kirkland Bright, 54, Louisville, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Jeremy Lynn Carpenter, 38, 3376 Whitney Road, Scottsville, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Charles Wesley Farmer, 38, 104 Joe Farmer Road, Franklin, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Johnny James Figueroa, 40, Lexington, flagrant nonsupport; $5,000 cash bond.
Cornelius Fowler, 36, 104 Woodmont Ave., Apt. D4, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Danny Wayne Jones, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Matthew Dell Martin, 41, c/o Daviess County Detention Center, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft of identity, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Don Antonio Miller, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct; $6,000 cash bond.
Judy Carol Miller, 44, 67 Sunny Richelieu Lane, Morgantown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
April Munoz-Hernandez, 34, 1500 Audubon Drive or 1541 Virginia Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Jose Talamantes Rangel, 26, 1856 Loop Drive, #210 and #227, flagrant nonsupport; $5,000 cash bond.
Pierre Lamonte Roberson, 37, 800 Brandy Circle, Apt. B, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Daniel Cambra Silva III, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Jamie Spradlin, 27, Monticello, flagrant nonsupport; notice to appear.
Ashley Nicole Temple, 38, 1460 River St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Kentyla Deshawundau Turner, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Thomas Ray Whitener, 34, 1005 Boatlanding Road, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.