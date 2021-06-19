The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Anthony Lynn Anderson, 39, 303 Church Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, license to be in possession, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, improper equipment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Deonte Deshawn Boards, 31, 344 Cave St., Smiths Grove, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Victoria Dawn Boards, 52, 127 Washington Ave., theft by deception valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Jacob Edward Cline, 28, 640 Lake Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal, improper equipment; transfer bond.
Jeremy David Cline, 42, 1871 Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, improper equipment; transfer bond.
Christian Dior Decker, 25, 467 Glen Lily Road, No. 1113, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 16), second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse; transfer bond.
Kimberly Ann Deering, 45, 457 Oklahoma Road, Bee Spring, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address; transfer bond.
Telley D. Dozier, 42, 1013 McElroy Way, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Thaddeus Lee Drake, 41, 2415 Three Springs Road, two counts of theft by deception valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Barbara Jean Eppling, 46, 3040 Bill Dedmon Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Betty Francis Escorza, 49, 145 Plain Ave., trafficking in synthetic drugs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michael Robert Fowler, 35, address unknown, flagrant nonsupport; $5,000 cash bond.
Michael Ivell France, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Maisha Sharae Guy, 44, 850 Wilkinson Trace, No. 57, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Mario Sanchez Harris, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, second-degree criminal attempt to commit escape, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Benjamin Alan Highfield, 35, 362 Upper Stone Ave., Apt. G, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, menacing; transfer bond.
Hiroshi Isobe, 45, 304 Trista Lane, Apt. B, Glasgow, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Gail Louise Jackson, 61, 301 W. 12th Ave., third-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Diamond M. Johnson, 21, 1541 Parkhurst Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, excessive windshield/window tinting; $2,500 cash bond.
Scott Mitchell Johnson, 39, 171 O'Shea St., Apt. C, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Phillip Brent Kirby, 42, 3411 Cave Springs Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), trafficking in a simulated substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jamel Lavar Latimer, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Gregorio C. Lopez, 19, homeless, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree criminal mischief, discharging a firearm in city limits; $1,000 cash bond.
Tari Jessica Lunsford, 34, 312 Morgantown Road, No. 40, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
John Willis Martin Jr., 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; theft of mail matter, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Eric Daniel Mundy, 37, 141 Sunset Hill Road, Scottsville, flagrant nonsupport, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Wayne Ramsey, 42, White House, Tenn., theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Krystle Lynn Rayburn, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, trafficking in stolen identities, three counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $10,000 cash bond.
Michael Lawrence Riley, 35, c/o Barren County Corrections Center, first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree criminal mischief, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, improper passing, reckless driving, speeding, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt; $10,000 cash bond.
Nathaniel Britton Scott, 33, 5355 Morgantown Road, Franklin, receiving stolen property (firearm), operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator's license, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, no tail lamps; transfer bond.
Bobby Allen Simmons, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, flagrant nonsupport, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Ryan W. Smith, 30, 433 Hopkinsville Road, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
William Joseph Thompson, 44, 436 Wilderness Road, Mammoth Cave, theft by deception valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Kimberly Dawn Tinsley, 51, 101 Cherry Lane, Scottsville, four counts of false statements to obtain a prescription controlled substance; $1,500 cash bond.
Lorenzo Sanchez Tooley, 44, Tompkinsville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Drake Alan Towne, 25, New Palestine, Ind., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), careless driving; transfer bond.
Derek Russell Whitaker, 30, 410 E. Washington St., Scottsville, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Mandy Nichole Williams, 40, Edmonton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt; notice to appear.
Michael Deangelo Woods, 39, 377 Paddle Wheel Drive, flagrant nonsupport; $1,500 cash bond.
Heather Marie Yates, 31, 2905 Meadowview Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Kelton E. Guess, 19, 409 Gary Ave., first-degree assault, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.