The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Corbin David Arnold, 30, Springfield, Tenn., first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Christa Kaye Avery, 31, Henderson, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Justin Lee Boyd, 35, 423 E. 13th Ave., #1, first-degree stalking, first-degree persistent felony offender; $8,000 cash bond.
Levar Ramano Brown, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), menacing, violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; $5,000 cash bond.
Brandy Danielle Canler, 39, 1224 Dean St., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joshua Todd Casteel, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Douglas Clay Compton, 30, 1801 Morgantown Road, #125, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Timothy Wayne Curry, 41, Greensburg, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Annie Marie Espersen, 22, 3089 Uno Horse Cave Road, Horse Cave, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units); transfer bond.
Jalen Anthony Massey, 27, 1724 Catherine Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Stacie Lee Forshee, 39, 2165 Turnertown Road, Franklin, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Deondre Anton Gilbert, aka Deandre Anton Gilbert, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at $10,000 or more, possession of marijuana; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Donnie Lewis Ware, 46, 416 Webb St., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Alan Grimes, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $3,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Ivan Joel Lawson, 21, 1909 Creason St., first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Kaleigh Lester, 21, 1140 Kentucky St., #308, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Herbert John Lynd, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Brian C. Legere, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
Kalve Deallante McDowell, aka Kelve Deallante McDowell, 30, 2970 N. Mill Ave., #11, first-degree strangulation, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Nathanael Mieses Nevarez, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, custodial interference, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; combine bond with other indictment; murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence; $500,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Rendi Leanne O’Neal, 20, 2935 N. Mill Drive, Apt. B, second-degree escape; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Shane Pickett, 48, 430 W. 12th Ave., Apt. A, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
David Anthony Proffitt, 22, Russell Springs, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Charles Edward Roberson, 54, 1307 Smallhouse Road, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Alisa Gayle Simmons, 58, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Larry Dewayne Waddell, 47, 318 Butler Way, Apt. B4, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Walter Jamyell Williams, 41, 158 Clearfork Church Spur Road, Rockfield, first-degree strangulation, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
