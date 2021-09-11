The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Samuel Derek Adkins, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond.
Olivier Ricardy Alexandre, 25, 1227 High St., Apt. C, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more, firearm enhanced), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kevin Jacob Anderson, 40, 3955 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, careless driving, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond; three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth); $2,500 cash bond.
Daniel Seth Bachtold, 45, Nashville, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide insurance card, excessive windshield/window tint; $5,000 cash bond.
Joshua Taylor Bigbee, 23, 272 Emerson Bypass, No. B10, Russellville, first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing; transfer bond.
Deonta or Deonte Deshawn Boards, 32, 344 Cove St., Smiths Grove, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree promoting contraband, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license plate not illuminated, obstructed vision and/or windshield, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michael Clifton Bratcher, 61, 176 Hines St., three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Daniel Joseph Carpenter, 34, 223 W. 15th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt; transfer bond.
Claude Lo Conley Jr., 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, failure to render aid or assistance/leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jacob Aaron Evans, 33, 1856 Loop Drive, No. 551, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Clayton Sean Grabarczyk, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $500 cash bond.
Demetrius Bernard Griggs, 55, 1408 Cove Drive, No. 2, second-degree burglary, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kamonte Elijah Grissom, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property (firearm), second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest; $10,000 surety bond.
Deonquez Deshaun Hollowell, 30, 376 Pascoe Blvd., No. 11, first-degree criminal abuse, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Kairyn L. Horn, 24, 376 Pascoe Blvd., No. 11, first-degree criminal abuse; $10,000 cash bond.
Richard Logan Humphrey, 61, homeless, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
Kristin Nicole Johnson, 30, 1770 Holly Drive, second-degree assault (domestic); $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Michael David Johnson, 20, 356 Payne Loop Road, Glasgow, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to register/transfer a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Patrick Ndahiriwe Kiruhura, 22, c/o Metro-Davidson County Detention, Nashville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, criminal attempt to commit fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $1,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000, possession of marijuana, reckless driving; $1,500 cash bond.
Isaac Andrews Lawson, 25, 259 Bird Lane Street, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jaelyn Kiree Manning Beckton, 22, Hopkinsville, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher William McKinney, 47, 1171 N. Lee Drive, first-degree strangulation; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Justin Paul McKinney, 19, 635 Plum Springs Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Dwight Keaton Montgomery, 47, 206 Scott Way, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jeremy Keith Moore, 37, Waynesburg, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Christopher Trevor Poteet, 21, 93 Prescott Court, Apt. A, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, no operator’s license; issue criminal summons.
Brenda A. Proctor, 59, 621 Fuqua Road or 1967 Fuqua Road, knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult; transfer bond.
Charles Bo Pruett, 43, Springfield, Tenn., theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Shelley Dawn Norris, 48, 1704 Highland Way, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Willie Reynolds II, 22, 578 Moss Creek, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Sharon Ruth Robinson, 63, 7949 Nashville Road, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Price Edward Robinson, 55, 7949 Nashville Road, first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Narciso Rosario, 53, Floral Park, N.Y., or Glen Oaks, N.Y., first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, speeding, improper equipment, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond.
David Keith Sanders, 34, Goodlettsville, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Antonio Montez Stockton, 21, 1500 Bryant Way, No. A7, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces); transfer bond.
Samantha Rose Thode, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeffrey Lamont Winn, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.