The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Marti Ann Abrams, aka Marti Ann Blakenship, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Lauren Elizabeth Allen, 22, 201 Huntsman Circle, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Annie Mechelle Barks, 47, 265 Graves Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Amir Sohal Dadbin, 40, 6495 Glasgow Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Heather Lynn Bass, 34, 13725 Morgantown Road, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Barry Skyron Davison, 34, 20 E. 12th Ave., No. 3, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Devontray A. Blincoe, 22, Louisville, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property (firearm), two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Christian Castillo, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1 million cash bond; first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Tyler Lawon Childs, 26, 1509 Creason St., Apt. 103-B, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Dominique Rachelle Horn, 21, 1401 S. Lee Drive, Apt. A, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Kimberly Lynn Chilton, 30, 2880 Anna Sandhill Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
James Gavis Holland, 29, 2425 Thoroughbred Drive, Apt. 79, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jeffery Lee Collier, 33, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Brittany Michelle Riley, 35, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Brandi Nicole Cross aka Brandi Nicole Snodgrass, 39, 1211 Crewdson Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Kimberly Ann Dobkins, 56, 2128 Rock Creek Drive, No. 1, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $500 cash bond.
Bobby Joe Downey, 36, 6550 Louisville Road, No. 36, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.
Joshua Layton Elamon, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no or expired registration plates; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, license to be in possession, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plates; combine bond with other indictment.
Paul Jawan Johnson, 23, 249 Greenwood Lane, No. 10, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, transfer bond.
Jacquelyn Freeman, 21, 1401 Parkhurst Drive, second-degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Elijah Mathew Fuqua, 37, 529 Old Port Oliver Road, Scottsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt; notice to appear; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Donald Eugene Goodman, 53, 227 Henry Meredith Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Jackie Ray Gowen, 79, 712 E. 11th Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Anthony Deondre House, 29, Fort Wayne, Ind., theft by deception of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Nicole Yvonne Kelly, 31, 944 Moorman Lane, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Eddy Jaron Kinser, 34, 1798 Old Louisville Road, No. 10, first-degree fleeing or evading police, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain insurance, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
John Levesque, 50, Marietta, Ga., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Toby Lee Magness, 44, Bloomington, Ind., theft of identity, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt; transfer bond.
Sarah Nicole Mitchell, 22, Louisville, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); notice to appear.
Daniel Wayne Moore, 35, 2400 Fuqua Road, Rockfield, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Larry Glenn Osborne II, 37, 1037 Cave Mill Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Gary Elvin Pedigo, 35, 3188 Cumberland Trace Road, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, failure to wear seat belts; notice to appear.
Kaylah Lashun Tunstill, 21, 1001 Magnolia St., first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Jonathan Ryan Webb, 32, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 20, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Taron Eugene Wells, 26, 269 Kattawar Circle, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Preston Alan Wettstein, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Billy Joe Williams, 57, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Toni Rochelle Yarbrough, 58, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.