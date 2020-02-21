The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
William Coty Anderson, 37, 243 Spring St., Auburn, first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Shaiteanna Sherie Ball, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Tonja Camille Hall, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Sara Herrera-Lopez, 22, 707 E. 11th Ave., Apt. B, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of fourth-degree assault; transfer bond.
Timothy Ray Bridges, 33, 205 Bonaire Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor; $5,000 cash bond.
Jennie Leanne Harris, 32, 205 Bonaire Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor; $1,500 cash bond.
Decarlo Maurice Cox, 31, 9997 Glasgow Road, Smiths Grove, possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Levaster Lee Dancer, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Ronald Gipson, 40 or 42, 100 Amy Ave., No. 3, first-degree bail jumping; $5,000 cash bond.
Forest Xylon Landrum, 25, 109 Creekwood Ave., No. 604, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Jeremiah Lane, 45, 368 Plum Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Fantasia Monique Martin, 27, 1288 Old Barren River Road, first-degree bail jumping; notice to appear.
Ashley Michelle McGowen, 30, homeless, second-degree burglary, theft of mail matter, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief; $2,500 cash bond.
Chester Bryant McNulty II, 28, 1157 Crewdson Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jacob Lee Slamans, 28, 1157 Crewdson Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Judy Carol Miller, 41, 67 Sunny Lane, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Pravin Narayanbhai Mistri, 33, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree sexual abuse; $2,500 cash bond.
Tiffany Nicole Moore, 36, 9279 Russellville Road, Apt. 13B, Rockfield, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor; issue criminal summons.
Catherine Michelle Murphy, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), resisting arrest, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $1,000 cash bond.
Katie Elizabeth Self, 28, 806 Barnes School Road, Franklin, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, no operator's license, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Bridget J. Violett, 27, 2966 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Lanae Anise Washington, 22, 1226 Center St., first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Lakendrick Elajjujuan Williams, 28, 550 Whitlock Road, Alvaton, receiving stolen property (firearm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Adam T. Woods, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, failure to comply with sex offender registration (second offense), first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.