The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jamie Ray Basham, 37, 119 River View Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Tanner Elliot Bowles, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree sodomy, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Daniel Lee Carr, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, no operator's license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Darris Keith Cecil, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Robert Arthur Cherry, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession, no or expired registration plate, no or expired registration receipt, improper registration plate; $5,000 cash bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Tumaini Daudi, 29, 989 Bryant Way, Apt. F, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance with serious physical injury, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Bonnie Sue Davenport, 66, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Scott Martin Kadik, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Roger Dale Woolum Jr., 41, Manchester, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon; $5,000 cash bond.
Deleisha Raechelle Owens, 31, London, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Eliezer Mendez III, 37, 2486 Glasgow Road, theft of identity, first-degree unlawful access to a computer, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Donna Johniese Myers, 55, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; $100,000 cash bond.
Jeffrey Allen Parks, 57, 1801 Morgantown Road, #316, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Tara Kay Thomas, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, retaliating against a participant in the legal process; $25,000 cash bond.
Derick Dewayne Riggsbee, 27, 309 Upper Stone Ave., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Lynda Sue Wheatley, 28, 1404 Normalview Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, improper display of registration plates; notice to appear; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Robert Dewayne Wilson, 51, 1666 Morehead Road, Rockfield, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, resisting arrest, speeding, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Ray H. Wolf III, 31, 110 Dugantown Estates, Apt. C, Glasgow, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), trafficking in synthetic drugs (firearm enhanced), receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.