The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Christopher J. Harrell, 24, Memphis, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), following another vehicle too closely, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Sterling David Wright, 23, Madison, Tenn., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units, firearm enhanced); transfer bond.
Hatungimana Alexis, 26, 372 Pascoe Blvd., No. 8, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Jason Charles Bush, 39, 372 Wren Road, two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Darren Dewun Butler, 47, address unknown, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Caleb Michael Carver, 30, 1015 Chestnut St., No. 19, first-degree bail jumping; $2,500 cash bond.
William Bradley Dockery, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, speeding, improper turning, improper passing, improper display of registration plates, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Melvin Javier Fernandez, 29, c/o Boone County Jail, first-degree promoting contraband; notice to appear.
Matthew Timothy Hale, 29, 116 Oliver Drive, Apt. B, Glasgow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Matthew Joseph Hawkins, 40, 2075 Bristow Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Thomas Jack Johnson, 25, 112 Cottage Court, second-degree terroristic threatening; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Rodney Ryan Kendall, 40, 4340 Colesbend Road, Smiths Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Christopher Ray Little, 49, 104 Southwood Drive, Russellville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Matthew Elam Lee, 40, 110 Waltrip Ave., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Joshua James Jones, 42, 412 Bob O. Link Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Brandi Lee Matlock, 30, 5958 Barren River Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Stephen L. Richards, 41, 105 Valleybrook Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Zackary Douglas Schacht, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 10 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim less than 16 years of age), seven counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age), four counts of third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree sodomy; $100,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 cash bond.
Michael Edward Scott, 35, 100 Fanny Tom Gaines Road, Scottsville, or 251 N. Sixth St., No. 18, Scottsville, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Christopher Lamar Terry, 46, West Point, Miss., human trafficking; notice to appear and no contact with the alleged victim.
Bradley Chambers Vanzant, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal abuse; $1,000 cash bond.
Lamarkus Voedrakus Veal or La’Markus Veal, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $5,000 cash bond.
Kala Renee Walker, 24, 2925 Thoroughbred Drive, No. 1211, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct; notice to appear.