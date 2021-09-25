The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Jordan Wayne Atwood, 36, 686 Walnut Creek Road, Scottsville, two counts of third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Shannon Rena Biggs, 40, c/o Simpson County Detention Center, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree persistent felony offender; $100,000 cash bond.
Nora Hilda Bran, 54, 2639 Thames Valley Close Court, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Olisjamar Damarion Buck, 20, 6099 Scottsville Road, No. 911, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second offense), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; notice to appear.
Michael Shawn Burgett, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree persistent felony offender; $500,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Daniel Joseph Carpenter, 34, 223 W. 13th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Devin Lashaun Duncan, 30, 644 Fern Hill St., fraudulent insurance acts valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Dursun Shakir Fayzulov, aka Dursun Feyzul, 27, 372 Pascoe Blvd., No. 12, first-degree wanton endangerment; $1,000 cash bond; first-degree assault; transfer bond.
Terry Dale Finn, 33, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 168, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, excessive windshield/window tinting, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kyla Emily Gienger, 22, c/o Christian County Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, giving a peace officer a false name or address, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, no tail lamps, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Edgar Devon Green, 29, Ripley, Tenn., first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening; $1,000 cash bond.
Alison Faith Hargis, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond; murder; $500,000 cash bond; first-degree promoting contraband, possession of synthetic drugs; transfer bond.
Ronald Allen Olson, 55, 352 Cherry Way, No. 5, first-degree hindering prosecution/apprehension; transfer bond.
Amy Nichole Herron, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Brandon Robert Jennings, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, theft of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card; $5,000 cash bond.
Diana Marie Lee, 38, 131 Windover Ave., Apt. B10, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; notice to appear.
Christopher Anthony Palma, 30, 4104 Ridge Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $2,500 cash bond.
Braxton Alexander Roundtree, 30, homeless, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $500 cash bond.
Kristen Elizabeth Smith, 48, 324 N. High St,. Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt; transfer bond.
Xzavier Savontae Smith, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Eric Dequan Stovall, 24, Lebanon, Tenn., custodial interference; transfer bond.
Michael D. Sweetsir, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond.
Ryan Michael Thomas, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $7,500 cash bond.
Tyron Armon Walker, 42, Indianapolis, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Anthony Eugene Whitsett, 39, Portland, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to produce insurance card, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belts; transfer bond.