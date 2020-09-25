The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Derek Robert Abbott, 29, 3503 Nashville Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; notice to appear.
Galile Amani, 26, Lexington, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Janas Ngwisi, 25, 1500 Bryant Way, tampering with physical evidence; $1,000 cash bond.
Jesse James Cable, aka Jessie James Cable, 30, Battle Creek, Mich., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Howard Timothy Carver, 56, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Stephanie Coleman, 29, 1132 Fairview Ave., No. B4, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; notice to appear.
Joseph David Compton, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree persistent felony offender; $250,000 cash bond.
Della Marie Cuzick, 28, 509 W. 10th Ave., receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Wendell Ellise Cook, 38, 375 Silvia Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.
Michael Eugene Fox, 54, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic); $1,000 cash bond.
Andrew Daniel Henderson, 21, homeless, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Justin Wayne Henning, 28, 1504 Lynhurst Drive, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Ondrico D'Angelo Kirby, 23, 901 Jackson St., Apt. D10, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jessica Lynn Lewis, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
David Christian Vander Meulen, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Trina Dawn Rasner, 47, 5008 Ridgeview Drive, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Dustin Ray Anderson, 38, 4106 Penn Chapel Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Jerry Eugene Smith Jr., 32, 5690 Louisville Road, No. 234, second-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Mitch Dakota Snodgrass, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $2,000 cash bond.
Johnny Lee Sowders, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Steven Earl Spruill, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of third-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jonathan Ryan Webb, 32, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 20, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
