The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Caitlin Elizabeth Ashby, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest; $5,000 cash bond.
Stevondre Lydale Brown, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Robert Bailey Bullington, 22, Orlinda, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lauren Elizabeth Campbell, 43, 102 Combs Blvd., Glasgow, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Luis Deroncere Castellanos, 71, 191 Whitewood Lane, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Rondal Wayne Davis, 22, 147 Lowerstone Ave., Apt. B, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to wear seat belt, excessive windshield/window tinting; $2,500 cash bond.
Rondal Franklin Davis, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $2,500 cash bond.
Ernesto Nicholas Manuel, aka Nicholas Manuel Ernesto, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), failure to use child restraint device in motor vehicle, no operator's license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, third-degree criminal mischief, obstructed vision and/or windshield; $5,000 cash bond.
Taylor Laine Evans, 28, 1308 Sun Way, Apt. C, first-degree criminal abuse, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree strangulation, tampering with a witness, resisting arrest; transfer bond.
Larry Christopher Geralds, 45, c/o Barren County Detention Center, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Abra Gonzalez-Quevedo, 35, 827 Victoria St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond.
Nolan Robert Johnson, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Chad Kimbro, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, public intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Bernard Lamont McGuire, 51, Indianapolis, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Robert Lee Page, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder; $250,000 cash bond.
Jason Robert Richardson, 40, 130 Lowerstone Ave., Apt. A, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive windshield/window tinting, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Caleb Dale Russell, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Donte Smith, 26, 1225 College St., #103B, theft of identity; $1,500 cash bond.
Isaiah Snodgrass Jr., 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 unsecured bond.
Michael Dale Towe, 44, 1625 Parkside Drive, Apt. A11, first-degree promoting contraband, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Leon Anderson Ward, 56, Lebanon, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Jacob Adam Yadon, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), second-degree manslaughter, 11 counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl); transfer bond.
Andrea Gail Smith, 24, 1502 Mount Zion Road, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), second-degree manslaughter, four counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl); $7,500 cash bond.
Prince Isaiah McCray, 33, c/o Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces); $10,000 cash bond.
Amanda Dowlen, 42, address unknown, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (greater than four grams, cocaine); $2,500 cash bond.
Lisa Brooke Carson, 41, address unknown, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (greater than four grams, cocaine); $2,500 cash bond.
Donnell M. Johnson, 40, 211 Moss Creek Ave., Apt. C, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance by complicity (greater than four grams, cocaine); $2,500 cash bond.
Jillian Denise Looper, 42, 1428 Audubon Drive, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl); $2,500 cash bond.
Kayla Denise Smith, 25, Louisville, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl); $2,500 cash bond.
Christopher Lloyd Evans, 34, address unknown, three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,500 cash bond.