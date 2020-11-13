The following indictments were returned by a Warren County grand jury:
Montario Sanquez Adams, 37, Chicago, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, speeding; transfer bond.
Sharita Sharnell Aye-Adams, 38, Chicago, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Pedro Antonio Alfaro, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder; $500,000 cash bond.
Jacklyn Danielle Anderson, 23, 110 Clearview Ave., theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $1,000 cash bond.
Blake Anthony Cabral, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $1,000 cash bond.
Dara Michael Chin, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping; $25,000 cash bond.
Dalton Morrow III, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, five counts of kidnapping; $25,000 cash bond.
Muzafar Berisa, 20, address unknown, first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree burglary by complicity, five counts of kidnapping by complicity; $25,000 cash bond.
Kimberly Lynn Chilton, 30, Upton, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Lannie Wayne Embry, 34, 1214 Vine St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Holly Leann Hatfield, 41, 1218 Harrington St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Shane Aaron Miller, 47, 513 W. 10th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Eddie Junior Moore, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Donald Ray Murphy, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $500 cash bond.
Minush Osmani, 27, 617 Eastwood St., Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, failure to wear seat belts, improper display of registration plate; transfer bond; first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to produce insurance card, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Zachary Rush Payne, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of synthetic drugs, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Derek Lee Sanders, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 cash bond.
Shawn Anthony Sloan, 39, 306 Pascoe Way, No. A3, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Sedric Tauric Stevenson, 24, Antioch, Tenn., first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Travonte Marshawn Waters, 26, Old Hickory, Tenn., first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Lance Walker Young, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
