The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Michael Savannah Abney, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Aaron Carmel McGowen, 26, 5835 Morgantown Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, improper registration plate; transfer bond.
Joshua Allen Berry, 31, 414 Trent Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Kristopher David Burton, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,000 cash bond.
Yanier Alvarez Carrazana, 40, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years), third-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening, no operator's license; $5,000 cash bond.
Ricky Joe Carver, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal abuse, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $6,000 cash bond paid in defendant's name only.
Nicholas Alan Coletta, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond.
Cody Austin Edwards, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; $5,000 cash bond.
Nathan Christopher Gonzales, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, harassment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Seth Dakota Harrod, 19, 5193 Westgate Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Charles Michael Hogan, 49, 242 A.E. Johnson Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Benjamin Taylor Holley, 28, 850 Wilkinson Trace, No. 81, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; notice to appear.
Cornelius Lavell King, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault by complicity, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $25,000 cash bond.
Stephanie Marie Kintz, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, speeding, disregarding a stop sign, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; $5,000 cash bond.
Kennith Ray Rosenbalm, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; $5,000 cash bond.
Charles Lee Kyle, 54, Boston, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
James Donald Leach, 30, 410 Lincoln Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plate, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Tyler James Maxwell, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; $5,000 cash bond.
Patricia Ann McCormick, 38, 1216 Crewdson Drive, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Ramo Mujic, 25, 2105 Robin Road, two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
George Dunson Murray, 50, 1309 Scottsville Road, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, one headlight, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Roberto Gaspar Pascual, 24, 339 W. 12th Ave., first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, careless driving, failure to use child restraint device in motor vehicle, no operator's license, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Joseph Bernard Pasquariello, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Quinn Posey, 60, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth or greater offense within 10 years), operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Mach Sar, 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, murder, tampering with physical evidence; $100,000 cash bond.
Cody Tyler Temples, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor; $1,000 cash bond.
William Lowell Thomas, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstruction/interference with an officer, menacing; $1,500 cash bond.
Joseph Lee Vibbert, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Phillip Randall Yancey, 59, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Karen Renea Jenkins, 37, 1345 Park St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Donnie Lewis Ware, 46, 416 Webb Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
