The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Kevin Jacob Anderson, 41, 4401 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no rear view mirror; transfer bond.
Bryan Allen Bratcher, 29, 2068 Pondsville Kepler Road, Smiths Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Jonathan David Daniels, 31, 1204 Fair St., first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Bryant Daniel Elms, 34, 13554 Morgantown Road, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Clayton Sean Grabarczyk, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Paul Matthew Hagan, 47, 403 Hadley Sharer Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jonathan Grant Hill, 20, 428 Lincoln Court, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Michael David Johnson, 20, 316 Sunset St., Apt. B, Smiths Grove, first-degree bail jumping; $2,500 cash bond.
Henry Allen Kirby, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $50,000 cash bond.
Gregory Ellis Lawless, 42, Sturgis, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Isaac Andrews Lawson, 26, 259 Bird Lane St., trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more), possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate, excessive windshield/window tinting, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Tayler S. Hunter, 23, 933 W. Town Ave., trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more by complicity); $1,000 cash bond.
Brian Dustin McNeese, 48, 1000 Oak Grove Church Road, Brownsville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $1,000 cash bond.
Vincent Michmore, aka Vincent Muchmore, 24, 1492 Pondsville Road, first-degree criminal abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Veronica Remillard, 23, 1492 Pondsville Road, first-degree criminal abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Gregory Tyson Hendrix, 39, 1492 Pondsville Road, first-degree criminal abuse; $5,000 cash bond.
Chad Allen Neighbors, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, speeding, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, speeding, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree stalking, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Maniel Osorio-Arzate, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, three counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, public intoxication; $3,000 cash bond.
Trenton Gregory Payne, 19, 634 Sunnyside Gott Road, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Tracy Lynn Powers, 45, 710 Upper Smiths Grove Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Durand Allen Richardson, 54, 4129 Petros Road, Woodburn, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, rear license plate not illuminated; transfer bond.
Jairo Alejandro Villalobos, 29, Elizabethtown, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $50,000 cash bond.
Jefraye Ahmaad Warfield, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Noah Andy Yoder, 27, 1865 Hydro Pondsville Road, Smiths Grove, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana; notice to appear.