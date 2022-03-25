The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Victoria Dawn Becker, 28, 3509 Nashville Road, #39, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Adrienne Michelle Cauzzort, 38, 423 Butler Way, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Darris Keith Cecil, 28, Owensboro, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
May John Choul, aka Mai John Chuol, aka May John Chuol, The Drake Apartments, 726 Cumberland Trace Road, Apt. 127, theft of identity, first-degree promoting contraband, operating a motor vehicle with an expired operator's license, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Santos Edin Echeverria-Murillo, 36, address unknown, first-degree sodomy; $100,000 cash bond.
Anthony Shane Gipe, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading police; $2,500 cash bond.
Bryana Adana Green, 28, 410 Plano Richpond Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $500 cash bond.
Gary Wayne Hammond, 40, Louisville, theft by deception of property valued at $10,000 or more, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Thomas E. Hampton, 48, 2702 Industrial Drive, #501, second-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Lorenzo Beltran Hernandez, 53, 1222 Carla Drive, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Racheal Nacole Higdon, aka Racheal Dennison, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $500 cash bond.
Phallin Jade Key, 40, 155 Collett Lane, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Kelsie Lindsey, 19, address unknown, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of theft of identity, two counts of possession of stolen mail matter, tampering with physical evidence; $7,500 cash bond; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft of identity, possession of stolen mail matter; combine bond with other indictment; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; combine bond with other indictment; trafficking in financial information, second-degree forgery, theft of identity, theft of mail matter; combine bond with other indictment.
Fernando Lopez-Lucero, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Rebekah Joyce English, 34, 1648 Johnson Drive, first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Quintin D. McClellan, 35, Tampa, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, menacing; transfer bond.
Louis Allen Moore, 34, 2736 William Simmons Road, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jasmin Muratovic, 25, 1020 Old Barren River Road, first-degree fleeing or evading police, careless driving, speeding, disregarding a traffic control device, failure to or improper signal, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Michael Alan Rigney, 25, Louisville, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,500 cash bond.
Brian Guthrie Ritter, 34, 1541 Chestnut St., Apt. 1, first-degree strangulation, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 surety bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Andrea Gail Smith, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; combine bond with other indictment.
Brandon Dean Jensen, 36, 2633 Thompson Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Eddy Rudi Torres, 37, 321 Lee Wood Way, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, giving a peace officer a false name or address, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, no operator's license, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Kentyla Deshawndau Turner, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $500 cash bond; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, improper registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; trafficking in financial information, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Sydney J. Boars, 33, 229A Ragland Way, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Linda Jewell Glass, 41, 1044 Clarence Odell Road, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Randall Edward Violett Jr., 31, 1043 Winners Circle, Apt. D, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; $500 cash bond.
Anthony Lee Upton, 40, 436 Dishman Lane, #23, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure to surrender suspended or revoked operator's license, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
Stacey E. Vickous, 64, 2701 N. Mill Ave., #43, seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $5,000 cash bond.
Bryson Matthew Wallace, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $10,000 cash bond.
Donald Ray Weaver Jr., 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Freddie Eugene York Jr., 40, 171 Kirby Salmon Road, Alvaton, first-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.