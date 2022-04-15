The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Felix Antoneo Alvarado, 42, 2043 Salisbury Drive, Apt. B, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Gey Awi, 35, 331 Loop St., four counts of first-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Ling Kee, 47, 331 Loop St., four counts of first-degree criminal abuse, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Melody Ann Birge, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, third-degree assault; $5,000 cash bond.
Deonta Deshawn Boards or Deonte Deshawn Boards, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, one headlight, improper registration plate, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Alyssa Dawn Bohanan, 47, Hodgenville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Ladonya Darnail Brown, 41, 327 Wren Road, No. 10, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen mail matter, theft of identity; transfer bond.
Bryana Adana Green, 28, 410 Plano Richpond Road, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen mail matter; transfer bond.
Thomas Lee Burton Jr., 33, 2541 Smallhouse Road, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of stolen mail matter, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Sarah Marie Carpenter, 35, 413 Bob Link Road, first-degree promoting contraband, theft of mail matter, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving a peace officer a false name or address, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jose Cordova-Iraheta, 35, 318 Butler Way, No. B1, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Charles L. Barnett, 22, 305 Spring St., Russellville, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Richard Lee Haas, 46, Louisville, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond; three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond.
James Patrick Warren, 54, Louisville, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond; second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond.
Lorenzo Hernandez, 23, 2766 Torridge Ave., No. 101, first-degree strangulation, intimidating a participant in the legal process, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Lloyd Ester Kirk, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic), alcohol intoxication, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Lee Kitchens, 41, P.O. Box 10118, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Richard Solon Mack, 44, Gilbert, Ariz., four counts of incest, four counts of first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), four counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $150,000 cash bond.
Eder Rivaldo Mayorga-Sanchez, 20, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault; $50,000 cash bond.
Robert Blake McClure, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 12 years of age); $50,000 cash bond; first-degree sexual abuse; $10,000 cash bond.
Lonnie Moore, 58, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Monica Joanna Murillo-Rivas, aka Monica J. Rivas, 29, 471 Pisces Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, no operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, license plate not legible; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Minush Osmani, 28, c/o Boone County Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plate; $5,000 cash bond.
Franklin Johnathan Mendez, 33, c/o Boone County Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Justin Hayward Rosado, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of incest, three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree wanton endangerment; $50,000 cash bond.
Pamela Fay Sears, 39, 2837 Bethel Lane, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Jaquan Austin Smith, 26, 325 Kenlee Circle, No. 4, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief; $5,000 cash bond.
Anthony Lee Stevenson, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $20,000 cash bond; 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; $20,000 cash bond.
Justin Jerome Johnson, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $20,000 cash bond.
Kamonte Elijah Grissom, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment by complicity, second-degree persistent felony offender; $20,000 cash bond.