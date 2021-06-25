The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Sultan Dawood Alnghaimshi, 26, 105 Amy Ave., Apt. A, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm in city limits; transfer bond; first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), first-degree strangulation, trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Scott Andrew Asbridge aka Andrew Scott Asbridge, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $2,500 cash bond; theft of identity; combine bond with other indictment.
Michael Leon Baker, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, reckless driving, no operator's license; $10,000 cash bond.
Derik Shane Bledsoe, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree promoting contraband, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Derrick Dewayne Brady, 41, 3755 Mount Olivet Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within five years, domestic); transfer bond.
Cameron Michael Buckner, 23, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine, firearm enhanced), trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds, firearm enhanced), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree escape, public intoxication, menacing, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Zeyta Alexandria Caudel, 20, 376 Pascoe Blvd., #10, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than four grams, cocaine), trafficking in marijuana (greater than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Jacob Dujuan Burton, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Shannon Dale Camden, 43, 315 State St., two counts of incest, first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age); $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victims.
Alyssa Gayle Chaffin, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Timothy Joshua Capps, 37, 1601 Glendale Drive, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Amy Chatham Clark, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication; $5,000 cash bond.
Telley D. Dozier, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Jimmy Neal Harvey, 49, 1102 E. 11th Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, improper registration plates; $2,500 cash bond.
Chasity Dawn Haynes, 33, 301 Alexander Ave., Cave City, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Michael Shawn Hester, 46, 287 Robert Guess Road, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond; first-degree wanton endangerment; transfer bond.
Jessica Lynn Jaggers, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; combine bond with other indictment.
Brian Russell Kosakowski, 29, Elizabethtown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Harold Dee Jones, 41 or 42, address unknown, theft of identity, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jess Andrew Mason, 21, 1029 Shive Lane, #E1, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, unlawful use of electronic means originating or received in the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor; transfer bond.
Marcus Dewayne McCathren, 39, address unknown, first-degree wanton endangerment; $1,000 cash bond.
Ja'Tavis R. McMillian, 25, 2105 Robin Road, #T1, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Emily Fay Green, 29, 1468 N. Sunrise Drive, second-degree burglary by complicity, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $2,500 cash bond.
Jericho Ray Pope, 20, 109 Humble Ave., Glasgow, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, receiving stolen property (firearm); $1,000 cash bond; second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
Luke O. Minton, 30, 226 Sycamore Church Road, Russellville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Jeffrey Lee Jack Myers, 34, 1933 Mel Browning St., #237, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Pamela Dawn Odell, 44, 2425 Thoroughbred Drive, Apt. 86, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Joseph Scott Payne, 26, 711 Karl Young Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate; transfer bond.
Dalton Broniel Quinn, 22, 9887 Morgantown Road, first-degree robbery, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Baylen Simone Wardlow, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail or Recovery Plus for Women, Madisonville, first-degree robbery by complicity, trafficking in synthetic drugs, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), first-degree promoting contraband, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces); transfer bond.
Cedaisha C. Donan, 21, 1308 Collegeview Drive, trafficking in synthetic drugs, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces); transfer bond.
Sean Dylan Richardson, 28, 111 Bluebird Road, Smiths Grove, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Lisa Marie Roddy, 44, 5350 Louisville Road, #48, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license; $1,500 cash bond.
Haley Victoria Rouse, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
Christopher Scott Thomas, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt; combine bond with other indictment.
Steven Loyd Todd Jr., 34, 60 Cambridge Drive, Smiths Grove, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Angela Louise Trevino, 38, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Thomas Ray Whitener, 33, 1005 Boatlanding Road, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense); transfer bond.