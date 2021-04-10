The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions.
Omar Kenterion Beck, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Christopher Lee Bennett, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Tracy L. Boyd, 53, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), two counts of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree persistent felony offender; no bond.
Blake Anthony Cabral, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Justin Jerome Johnson, 36, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a witness, possession of a defaced firearm, second-degree persistent felony offender; $40,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Bradlee Earl Simmons, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, improper registration plate, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Robert Douglas Thomason aka Robert Davis Thomason, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, license to be in possession, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
