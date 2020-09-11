The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Marti Ann Abrams, aka Marti Ann Blakenship, 40, 1421 Neal St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Marvin Bell, 19, 1909 Creason St., #410, first-degree rape; transfer bond.
Javonni Lynne Burchett, 64, 1241 Oliver St,. second-degree assault (domestic), tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Michael Todd Carroll Jr., 34, 1593 Cambridge Way, #3, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Henry Ernesto Escobar-Castro, 21, 2001 Rock Creek Drive, #3H, first-degree assault, receiving stolen property (firearm); transfer bond.
Stephen Michael Chiarchiaro, 42, 3140 Scottsville Road, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Elizabeth Sueann Cockrell, 39, 2183 Region Road, Roundhill, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, obstructed vision and/or windshield; transfer bond.
John Harmon Edwards Jr., 55, 206 Macedonia, Franklin, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Jermaine Dekeni Ervin, 29, 200 Walnut Creek Court, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Rique Raji Griffin, 27, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 within a six-month period, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at less than $500 within a six-month period, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Richard Daniel Grimes, 52, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct; $5,000 cash bond.
Jennifer Lynn Houchens, 38, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft of identity, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure of nonowner to maintain required insurance, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure to wear seat belt; transfer bond.
John Charles Loyall, 38, 895 Bristow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Sarah Heather Loyall, 35, 895 Bristow Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Jose Marquez-Hernandez, aka Jose Hernandez-Marquez, 38, 1798 River St., #35, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $200 cash bond.
Dyllan Depaul Martter, 40, 1251 Moulder Loop Road, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); transfer bond.
Eric Javon McMillian, 29, address unknown, second-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; second-degree robbery, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Dalton Morrow III, 23, 1468 N. Sunrise Drive, second-degree robbery; $5,000 cash bond.
Jacklyn Danielle Anderson, 23, 110 Clearview Ave., second-degree robbery by complicity; $5,000 cash bond.
Michael Francis Meyer, 37, Nashville, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with another indictment.
Leslie Dale Mosley, 33, 1530 Hadley Cohron Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address, failure to or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession; transfer bond.
Christopher Dontez Overton, 27, 318 Butler Way, #A4, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Casey Todd Phillips, 28, 211 Lowe Drive, first-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Jay Dillon Wilson Tabor, 25, 225 Eastern Heights, #26, second-degree assault (domestic), first-degree strangulation, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia; $6,000 cash bond.
Pedro Juan Torres, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief; $25,000 cash bond.
Luis Xavier Torres, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree assault by complicity, first-degree criminal mischief by complicity; $25,000 cash bond.
Jim Lloyd Thomas Jr., 45, 636 Woodford Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
William Earl Wooten, 24, Indianapolis, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Joshua Lee Wright, 19, 3720 H.E. Johnson Road, Alvaton, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
