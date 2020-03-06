The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
James Dean Cline, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
Quintin Austin Jacob Cook, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; $1,000 cash bond.
Johnny Floyd Dale, 70, 4401 Maple Lane, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI (third offense within 10 years), no or expired registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Charles Laveal Galloway Jr., 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; $1,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Dathien Cordell Grainger, 32, 5584 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration plates, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Garrett Glen Helton, 57, 1325 Shady Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond.
Jemlyn Sierra Hensley, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 cash bond.
Joshua M. Hicks, 31, Oakdale, Tenn., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dan Bedster Higgins II, 31, 1109 Jones Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christy Virginia Reeder, 34, 1107 Angora Court, Apt. B, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Gregory Young Wolf Lynch, 43, 235 Moonlite Ave., first-degree attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, indecent exposure; $1,000 cash bond.
John William Margenthaler, 68, 1929 Mel Browning St., No. 125, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Sandra Medrano-Alcarez, 22, 1132 Fairview Ave., Apt. E1, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances); issue criminal summons.
Richard Harrison Powell, 29, 975 Knob Road, Smiths Grove, first-degree robbery, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Sayeed Masudur Rahim, 39, 1604 Kirby Drive, fraudulent insurance acts valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear.
Paige Nicole Russell, 20, 421 Castle Peak Court, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Malembe Selemani, 33, 1225 N. Lee Drive, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, careless driving, no or expired registration plates, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance; transfer bond.
Lamar Robert Smith, 25, 636 Woodford Ave., first-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
David Todd Stephenson, 49, 1636 Media Drive, theft of identity, second-degree fleeing or evading police; transfer bond.
Kacy Danielle Thomas, 33, 5612 Russellville Road, No. 105, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, third-degree criminal mischief, no or expired registration receipt, no or expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Elvis Lee Tison III, 25, 183 Corey Lane, Morgantown, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Danielle I. Trulock, 21, 1231 Avon Ave., fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Amber Dawn Will, 23, Nashville, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.