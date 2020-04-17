The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Marti Ann Abrams, aka Marti Ann Blankenship, 39, 1421 Neal St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lavance Rondell Anderson, 28, 1726 O'Shea St., Apt. D, unlawful use of electronic means originating within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; transfer bond.
Kristopher David Burton, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, giving a peace officer a false name or address, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Joshua Todd Casteel, 40, 1603 Goshen Church South Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Robert Douglas Clark, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; $1,000 cash bond.
Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 35, 200 McClendon Road, Franklin, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, heroin), theft of identity, first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Jeremy Wayne Yadon, 38, 336 Emmett Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
David Ray Duke, 31, 310 Glen Lily Road, theft of identity, third-degree terroristic threatening; transfer bond.
Cassandra Dawn Eversole, 31, 146 Richardsville Bypass, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of second-degree forgery; notice to appear.
Deshawn M. Hutcherson, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim younger than 16), first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12), first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.
Johnathan Dewayne Hyde, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, trafficking in stolen identities, receiving stolen property (firearm), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Amber Michelle Daugherty, 22, 1420 N. Sunrise Drive, trafficking in stolen identities, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Deadrick Demarkus Johnson, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree strangulation, two counts of fourth-degree assault (third or greater offense within give years, domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Drake Trevor Leer, 36, 130 Runstrum Way, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Michael Wayne Mack Jr., 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond; first-degree strangulation; $5,000 cash bond.
Eric Dewayne Reeves, 49, 2885 Bucksville Road, Auburn, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Frankie Thomas Rogers, 33, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Gary Dewayne Scantland, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing; $5,000 cash bond.
Charlene Kay Soyars, 40, 184 Richpond Road, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Johnathan Michael Wood, 24, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age), unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; $5,000 cash bond.
David Allen Yoakem, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, excessive windshield/window tinting, improper equipment, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
