The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Hunter Austin Alvey, 23, 208 Sandalwood Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond; tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Ariana Nicole Burns, 22, 1320 E. 15th Ave., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Timothy Lyn Barnett, 45, 413 Gary Ave., first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, no or expired registration plate, failure to or improper signal, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kerby Lane Basham or Kirby Basham, 45, 4942 Richardsville Road, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; transfer bond.
Nicholas D. Beck, 35, 1314 Woodhurst St., trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Shawn Michael Boyer, 43, 670 Mount Olivet Road, No. 16, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Rexxy Akeem Brown, 30, 727 W. Main Ave., trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Tony Shanice Cooper, 29, 727 W. Main Ave., trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Elmer Echeverria-Cruz, 50, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, five counts of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $5,000 cash bond.
Phillip Earl Emmitt, 45, 11309 Porter Pike, six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree assault (domestic), failure to produce insurance card, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Christopher Michael Evins, 39, 1801 Morgantown Road, No. 406, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
April Laverne Flora, 39, 770 William Simmons Road, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Ryan Christopher Pierce, 35, Millwood, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Terry Wayne Hardin, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, fourth-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $7,500 cash bond.
Jerome Lotez Inmon, 32, 744 Brandy Circle, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana; $1,000 cash bond.
Larry Shawntez Jenkins, 38, 523 Woodford St., three counts of second-degree criminal abuse, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Kayla Kieyanna Burton, 22, 546 Nathans Rim Way, No. O23, three counts of second-degree criminal abuse; transfer bond.
Rachel Jiminez, 33, Jacksonville, Fla., exploitation of an adult (greater than $300); notice to appear.
Marjorie Michele Johnson, 52, 162 Maria Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Billy Joe Keown, 40, 2500 William Simmons Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joseph Buster King, 35, Somerset, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Carlie Dale Kirk, 63, 21 E. 13th Ave., second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Clifford R. Lockett, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct; $6,000 cash bond.
Darnell A. Martin, 27, 1120 Shannon Way, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
Melvin Lee McCathren, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree robbery, third-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Trenton Gregory Payne, 19, 634 Sunnyside Gott Road, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, second-degree fleeing or evading police, no operator's license, all terrain vehicle violation; transfer bond; second-degree burglary, five counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; notice to appear; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); notice to appear.
Thang Sian Mun Sang, 24, 2020 Clover Court, No. 8, first-degree robbery; transfer bond.
Uk Nawl Lian, 19, 3433 Innsbrooke Court, first-degree robbery; transfer bond.
Madison C. Lasker, 19, Lehigh Acres, Fla., first-degree robbery by complicity; $10,000 cash bond.
Melinda W. Sorrels, 59, 280 Stone Trace Court, Alvaton, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; transfer bond.
Russell Wayne Stroud, II, 40, 274 Green Creek Road, Glasgow, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Christopher Shane Lynn Sullivan, 21, 2424 Bill Dedmon Road, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment; $5,000 cash bond.
Zacharia Greer, 19, 416 Columbia Way, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to or improper signal, improper passing, disregarding a stop sign; transfer bond.
Michael D. Sweetsir, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no or expired registration plates; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
John Michael English, 39, 596 Blackjack Road, Franklin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Jonathan Mitchell Lynn Tate, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; $2,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Brandy Michelle Wilson, 33, c/o Ross-Cash Center, Fredonia, theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; combine bond with other indictment.
Lonnie Ray Zackery, 52, 6220 Clarksville Road, Russellville, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond.