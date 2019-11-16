The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Dakota Adkison, 23, 363 Cosby Road, custodial interference, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Karea May Thompson, 34, 363 Cosby Road, custodial interference; transfer bond.
Jeffery Kayne Alexander, 37, 3695 Russellville Road, Russellville, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Selvir Berisaj, 34, 134 Whispering Hills Blvd., first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
William Ray Bernier, 39, 3890 Belle Rive Circle, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years); transfer bond.
Don P. Carter, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault (domestic), third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening; $2,500 cash bond.
Nicholas Alan Coletta, 34, 3839 Penns Chapel Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, public intoxication; transfer bond.
Bailey Nathaniel Cornell, 21, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Melissa Ann Crabtree, 37, 1856 Loop St., No. 542, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Dennie Warren Day, 42, 1764 Plano Road, No. 1, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units), third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Kevin Odell Flora, 22, 807 Payne St., first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; $1,000 cash bond.
Juan Francisco, 29 or 39, 6720 Morgantown Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Sonya Marie Fry, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary; $5,000 cash bond.
George Thomas Garland, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault; $2,000 cash bond.
Riley Gatta, 28, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree assault, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,000 cash bond.
Tauricus Hernandez Halsell, 43, 1573 Virginia Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Yuri Manuilovich, 56, Savage, Minn., first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Ryan Allen McCraw, 25, 608 Fuqua St., Russellville, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance; $2,500 cash bond.
Kathy Lou Miller, 53, 3046 Fairview Boiling Springs Road, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Derrick Michael Minter, 21, 714 Hillgreen St., theft of a legend drug, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, person 18-20 in possession/purchase/attempt to purchase/have another purchase alcohol, alcohol intoxication; transfer bond.
Isaac Eli Rincon, 38, 455 Three Springs Road, first-degree bail jumping; $10,000 cash bond.
James Lloyd Russell, 50, c/o Butler County Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Becky Jo Johnson, 47, c/o Grayson County Jail, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Jared Brian Schnetzler, 38, Boonville, Mo., receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; $10,000 cash bond.
Thomas Patrick Swingle, 51, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 surety bond.
Thomas Henry Danson Jr., 54, homeless, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity; $1,000 cash bond.
Michelle Rose Anna Taylor, 25, address unknown, first-degree criminal mischief; $1,000 cash bond.
Danielle I. Trulock, 21, 11231 Avon Ave., fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $1,000 cash bond.
