The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Tammy Lynn Allen, 49, 1801 Morgantown Road, No. 269, theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Caleb Michael Carver, 30, 1015 Chestnut St., No. 19, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond.
Anthony Ray Cherry, 37, 818 Vance Lane, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Nesean Quintez Darvin, 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree criminal abuse; $6,000 cash bond.
Laquan Philander Shead, 25, 936 Shive Lane, No. 118, two counts of first-degree criminal abuse by complicity; $6,000 cash bond.
Matthew Aaron Shockley, 18, 5301 Scottsville Road, No. 49, first-degree criminal abuse by complicity; $6,000 cash bond.
Thomas Aaron Dedman, 45, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; $10,000 cash bond.
Steven Glen Graves, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, improper turning, failure to or improper signal; $5,000 cash bond.
Ashley Nicole Huff, 36, 1856 Loop Drive, No. 528, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 10 dosage units), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belts; transfer bond.
Jeremy Chad Kimbro, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
William Dave Payne, 35, 1703 Girkin Boiling Springs Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, failure to wear seat belts, speeding, improper start from parked position, vehicle a nuisance/noisy etc.; transfer bond.
Marvin Christopher Russell, 26, 303 W. 10th Ave., Apt. B, or 410 Plano Richpond Road, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify the department of transportation of change of address; transfer bond.
Jessica Danyell Simmons, 25, 505 Glen Lily Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500; transfer bond.
Chelsea Marie Smith, 27, 903 Wren Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; transfer bond.
Crystal Dianna Suttle, 34, 164 Red Oak Lane, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Mang Khaw Cin Thang, 21, 925 Sugarberry Ave., two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants; transfer bond.
Daniel Ray Wheatley, 30, 1404 Normalview Drive, second-degree burglary, first-degree indecent exposure, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Brandon Boyd Young, 40, 509 Threlkel Ferry Road, second-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victims.