The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Valon Ademi, 20, 924 Creek Water St., first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Bradley Eugene Barnhart, 61, 1403 Greenwood Alley, #2, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Christopher Lee Bennett, 37, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Lance Antonio Bennett, 36, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (five pounds or more), excessive windshield/window tinting; issue criminal summons.
William Ray Bernier, 41, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, rear license plate not illuminated; $1,000 cash bond.
Christopher O'Neal Branch, 39, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $1,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Marquise Warren Brown, 24, 1909 Creason St., two counts of second-degree rape, third-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, third-degree sodomy; $10,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Bryan Matthew Case, 34, Central City, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Joshua Allen Colter, 34, 1145 Blue Level Providence Road, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief; $10,000 cash bond.
Bahati Elendela, 32, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Derrick Jimel Freeman, 24, Chicago, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, firearm enhanced), possession of drug paraphernalia; notice to appear.
Shawna Marie Gillis, 38, homeless, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of services valued at less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Lucas Alexander Lindsey, 28, 1546 State St, #5, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of services valued at less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brandon Scott Hagan, 32, c/o Hart County Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Harley William Jessie, 28, 5540 Louisville Road, Apt. D, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, careless driving; transfer bond.
Jodeci Terrall Johnson, 26, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Zarayah Alexandra Kerns, 30, 1227 High St., #A, four counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct; transfer bond.
Jillian Denise Looper, 42, 1428 Audubon Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Johnathon Eugene McMillin, 28, 272 Emerson By-Pass, Apt. C8, Russellville, second-degree robbery; $10,000 cash bond.
Joshua Niehoff, 19, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree rape, eight counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, three counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor; $50,000 cash bond.
Malik Dequan Owens, 24, 402 Old Morgantown Road, #10E, first-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm), first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic), first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Jean Phillip Phill, 30, 1514 Collegeview Drive, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); $5,000 cash bond.
Joel Anthony Robinson, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), reckless driving, failure to or improper signal, rear license plate not illuminated, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Karen Irene Shofner, 42, 318 E. 12th Ave., Apt. E, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Dustin Matthew Siletchnik, 38, 318 White Dogwood Drive, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
McKenzie Lavon Strange, 24, 1102 Beauty Ave., first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic); transfer bond.
Matthew Daniel Austin Thompson, 22, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, kidnapping, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree assault (domestic), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, second-degree persistent felony offender; $6,000 cash bond.
Katembo Yalala, aka Yalala Katembo, 20, Louisville, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.