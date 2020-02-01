The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury:
Randall William Ackerman, 31, 121 A.T. Layne Road, Morgantown, first-degree robbery; transfer bond.
Haylea Brooke Allen, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, retaliating against a participant in the legal process, harassing communications; $15,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Chirhuza Baganda, 20, 1512 Virginia Drive, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), giving a peace officer a false name or address; $5,000 cash bond.
Dan N. Brewster Jr., 25, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, giving a peace officer a false name or address, improper passing, improper display of registration plates; $10,000 cash bond.
Clinton Dewayne Browning, 34, 4115 Brownsville Road, Brownsville, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Roy Wayne Johnson, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Jackie Allie Logsdon, 30, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth, firearm enhanced), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 dosage units, firearm enhanced), resisting arrest; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Andrea Dawn Szpyrka, 24, 907 Boatlanding Road, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Francisco A. Carvajal, 58, 143 Amy Ave., Apt. D, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Joseph Edwin Budd, 20, 1044 Clarence Odell Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond.
Jonathan David Daniels, 29, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree burglary, attempted theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, indecent exposure, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Larry Dewayne Gardner, 45, 2140 Halifax Bailey Road, Scottsville, theft of identity; notice to appear.
Patrel Jarron Greenwade, 32, Hopkinsville, receiving stolen property (firearm); $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; $5,000 cash bond.
William Scott Harper, 43, 5350 Louisville Road, No. 161, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree burglary, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, criminal littering; transfer bond.
Guy Dewayne Richardson, 48, 785 Glenmore Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, third-degree burglary, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, criminal littering; $1,500 cash bond.
Matthew Wayne Hicks, 35, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree persistent felony offender; $25,000 cash bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Travis Lee Johnson, 28, 436 Dishman Lane, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense within 10 years), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree terroristic threatening, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Bobby Gene Logan, 41, 5670 Louisville Road, #104, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Festo Lubala, 23, 325 Cherry Way, No. 4, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; transfer bond.
Nefcheivous Malik McCutchen, 24, 380 Natural Way, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief; transfer bond.
Paul Hunter McKinney, 29, 1502 Stubbins St., third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; notice to appear; first-degree strangulation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree criminal mischief, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card; transfer bond.
Robert William Mihok, 40, 2412 Murphy Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
Harley Dylan Myrick, 27, 312 Morgantown Road, No. 15, first-degree strangulation; transfer bond.
Taylor Rochelle Schultz, 23, 1502 Stubbins St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,000 cash bond.
Joshua Ray Short, 36, c/o Hart County Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $1,500 cash bond.
Stephanie Gayle Silvano, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), tampering with physical evidence; $10,000 cash bond.
Tracy L. Boyd, 52, 320 Old Morgantown Road, No. 17, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl); $10,000 cash bond.
Scott Bradley Bernauer, 48, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl); $10,000 cash bond.
Donald Richard Smith, 57, 600 Hunts Bend Road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
James Franklin Smith Jr., 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Daniel Brannen West, 29, 1200 Salem Circle, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Walter Varner Jr., 41, 1040 River St., two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; transfer bond.
John Phillip Wheatley, 46, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; two counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property (firearm), theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond; third-degree burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Michael Renick Anderson, 32, 1273 Shannon Drive, three counts of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Steven Glen Graves, 40, 1177 Vine St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
