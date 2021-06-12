The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Cary Reid Alexander, 52, 3148 Meadowview Ave., operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (fourth offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), rear license plate not illuminated, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond.
Quavion Deonta McDonald, 18, 549 Old Tram Road, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a minor; $2,500 cash bond.
Tamia Deayreon Boards, 25, 229 Ragland Way, Apt. A, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment; $10,000 cash bond.
Michael Ryan Bratcher, 33, 905 Gardenside Way, seven counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Haley Nora Sue York, 23, 729 Lynnwood Way, Apt. B, seven counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Bates Allen Cole, 30, 901 Jackson St., Apt. C1, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Tommy Lee Whobrey Jr., 30, 901 Jackson St., Apt. C1, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree criminal trespassing; $2,500 cash bond.
Brandon M. Dalton, 27, 5690 Louisville Road, Lot 92, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; $5,000 cash bond.
David Wayne Russell, 58, 1024 Boatlanding Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Christopher Owen Smith, 60, 4482 Sunnyside Gott Road, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Lucus Shane Fields, 29, 2564 Barren River Road, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
William Christopher Hagan aka Christopher William Hagan, 35, c/o Green River Correctional Complex, trafficking in stolen identities, trafficking in financial information, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of burglar's tools, first-degree persistent felony offender; $15,000 cash bond.
Kasey Dawn York, 36, address unknown, trafficking in stolen identities, trafficking in financial information, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of burglar's tools, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Philip Anthony Haney II, 42, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond.
Bobby Gene Logan, 43, c/o Larue County Detention Center, second-degree robbery, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Mikeah Valentine Marschal, 28, Foster, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Crystal Lynn Massey, 38, 251 Blue Level Providence Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Brennen Scott Roddy, 21, 1313 Center St., Apt. 319, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
Duane David Sargent, 38, Indianapolis, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Kevin Dewayne Senters, 47, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, third-degree terroristic threatening; $5,000 cash bond; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; combine bond with other indictment.
Johnny Lee Sowders, 34, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 by complicity, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Tristan Scott Wallace, 21, 546 Nathan Rims Way, No. 013, first-degree bail jumping; notice to appear.
Lynda Sue Wheatley, 28, 2029 Grider Pond Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree criminal mischief; notice to appear.