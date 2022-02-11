The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:
Hatungimana Alexis, 26, 372 Pascoe Blvd., #8, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic), second-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Tia La'Shae Barnett, 24, 1616 Duchess Drive, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (aggravating circumstances), possession of marijuana; transfer bond.
Derrick D. Boards, 45, 1865 Loop St., #109, first-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Lonnie Wayne Bunch, 37, 1500 Bryant Way, Apt. B8, theft by deception of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; notice to appear.
Marcos Alonso Castaneda, aka Marcos A. Castaneta, 19, 1257 Durbin St., four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (third offense within 10 years, aggravating circumstances), no operator's license, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; transfer bond.
Monty Dale Cherry, 48, 1583 Cambridge St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Joe Brent Coleman Jr., 36, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender; $10,000 cash bond.
Kenneth Levi Cooper, 35, 412 Detour Road, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance; transfer bond.
Mercedes Ashley Cotham, 31, address unknown, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
David Eugene Crane, 58, 1801 Creason St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Alyssa Nicole Downing, 20, 634 Sunnyside Gott Road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
Tiffany Dawn Froedge, 42, 1760 Plum Springs Road, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment.
James Wendell Guess, 31, 317 Gayle Way, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief; $7,500 cash bond.
Jamie R. Houchens, 36, 1313 Audubon Drive, custodial interference; $1,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Fernando Lopez-Lucero, 35, 1770 Holly Drive, #4, custodial interference, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Autumn Marie Howard, 27, 579 Malcolm Doyle Road, Park City, theft by unlawful taking of property (firearm); $1,500 cash bond.
Patrick Allen Jones, 31, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, second-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), possession of drug paraphernalia; combine bond with other indictment.
Rivak Chivaggo Kalfus, 55, Louisville, two counts of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), two counts of first-degree sodomy (victim less than 12 years of age); $25,000 cash bond and no contact with the alleged victim.
Michael David Lynch, 43, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, five counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim less than 16 years of age), five counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age); $15,000 cash bond.
Brenda Louise Martin, 49, 847 China Tree Way, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, first-degree official misconduct; notice to appear.
Jessica Jean Mathis, 24, 4401 Hourigan St., theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; transfer bond.
Manuel Dejesus Osorio Arzate, 29, 321 Pearl St., first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license, failure to produce insurance card, license plate not legible; transfer bond.
Jose Cordova-Iraheta, 34, 423 Butler Way, #3, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator's license, no or expired registration plate, excessive windshield/window tinting; transfer bond.
Zachary Quenton Owens, 21, 3250 N. Campbell Road, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; issue criminal summons.
Richard Michael Page, 48, 1336 Collegeview Drive, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree persistent felony offender; $2,500 cash bond.
Robert Lee Page, 49, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, first-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with another indictment.
Trenton Gregory Payne, 19, 634 Sunnyside Gott Road, theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 cash bond; three counts of receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving; combine bond with other indictment; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond; receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, third-degree burglary, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving; transfer bond; theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more; transfer bond.
Alyssa Nicole Downing, 20, 634 Sunnyside Gott Road, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; $1,500 cash bond.
Joshua James Jones, 42, 670 Mount Olivet Road, #412, receiving stolen property valued at $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, first-degree persistent felony offender; transfer bond.
Nicholas Carr Peckinpaugh, 30, 6515 Browning Road, Rockfield, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or decal; transfer bond.
Wallace Dean Roddy, 65, 2877 Caneridge Road, Morgantown, possession of synthetic drugs (second offense), possession of drug paraphernalia; transfer bond.
James Finley Tankersley, 44, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree assault, first-degree persistent felony offender; $5,000 cash bond.
Joseph Michael Thompson, 39, 2721 Nashville Road, #10, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; $3,000 cash bond.
Carlie Thomas Wester, 68, c/o Warren County Regional Jail, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; $10,000 cash bond.