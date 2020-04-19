Thickening cloud cover will be accompanied by hit-and-miss showers throughout Sunday. Chances for rain will become more likely through the late afternoon into tonight, before high pressure brings sunshine back for the start of the new work week. Much of the same can be expected through midweek. For a complete forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Sunday: 62˚/ 42˚ PM Showers Likely

Monday: 67˚/ 45˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: 70˚/ 44˚ Mostly Sunny

Wednesday: 68˚/ 40˚ PM Showers Likely

Thursday: 69˚/ 54˚ Showers/Storms Likely

Meteorologist, founder http://wxornotbg.com

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.