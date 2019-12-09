Swift southerly winds will join scattered rain chances Monday. We will experience above-average temperatures with highs in the mid-60s. A vigorous cold front will steamroll southeastward Monday night, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures. This could lead to light snow Tuesday, resulting in travel implications for the afternoon and evening commutes. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 67/Low 51, scattered showers
- Tuesday: High 37/Low 28, scattered snow showers
- Wednesday: High 38/Low 18 partly sunny
- Thursday: High 44/Low 22 mostly sunny
- Friday: High 51/Low 30, isolated showers
