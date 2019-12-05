A beautiful Thursday is in store, complete with sunshine and light southerly winds. This will warm us up to about 60 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will become more numerous Thursday evening into tonight, and scattered rain showers will follow with a passing cold front Friday. The start of the weekend appears dry, but rain chances return early next week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 59/Low 31, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 53/Low 41, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 50/Low 29, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 57/Low 39, isolated showers
- Monday: High 64/Low 50, showers/storms likely
