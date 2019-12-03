Cloud cover will increase Tuesday, with temperatures scampering between the mid- and upper 40s. High pressure will nose in Tuesday night, bringing sunshine back into the fold Wednesday. With southerly winds also joining in, a nice warmup will follow. Thursday will be nearly identical before rain chances return late Thursday night into Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 47/Low 33, partly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 54/Low 29, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 56/Low 30, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 52/Low 37, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 51/Low 27, partly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.