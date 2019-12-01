Clouds will increase as temperatures fall through Sunday. Readings in the 40s by midmorning will have tanked into the 30s by late afternoon. This will be due to powerful northwest winds gusting upwards of 25 to 35 mph. A scattered wintry mix will fall overnight into Monday before sunshine makes a long-awaited comeback Tuesday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Sunday: High 48˚/Low 37˚, Scattered PM Wintry Mix
- Monday: High 38˚/Low 34˚, Scattered AM Wintry Mix
- Tuesday: High 46˚/Low 28˚, Partly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 51˚/Low 28˚, Mostly Sunny
- Thursday: High 54˚/Low 33˚, Mostly Sunny
