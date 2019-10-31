Shower and storm chances will be with us through the early part of Halloween, with dry conditions expected by lunch time.
Fierce winds will gust between 30 and 40 mph out of the northwest, resulting in falling temperatures throughout the day. Real-time readings will fall through the 40s into the 30s during prime trick-or-treating time, with wind chills in the 20s.
A Freeze Warning will follow through 10 a.m. Friday morning. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com
- Thursday: High 57˚/Low 56˚ Showers/Storms likely
- Friday: High 49˚/Low 24˚ Mostly Sunny
- Saturday: High 51˚/Low 28˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 55˚/Low 27˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.