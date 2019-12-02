Blustery conditions will be with us Monday under cloudy skies. Winds will howl between 15 and 30 mph, causing temperatures to remain somewhat constant in the 30s. Clouds break up to an extent Tuesday before sunshine returns Wednesday, along with warmer temperatures near 50 degrees. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 38/Low 34, isolated wintry mix
- Tuesday: High 45/Low 28, partly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 50/Low 29, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 54/Low 30, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 51/Low 38, scattered showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.