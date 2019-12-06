Scattered light rain showers will join a passing cold front Friday. This will keep highs on the cool side, around the low 50s. Clouds should break up overnight, with sunshine gradually taking over to start the weekend, great news for Christmas parades across the region. Clouds will increase Sunday, with shower and storm chances looking likely to start the workweek. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 53/Low 45, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 52/Low 34, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 56/Low 39, isolated showers
- Monday: High 62/Low 48, showers/storms likely
- Tuesday: High 40/Low 31, isolated showers
