Light, scattered snow showers will affect the area Tuesday. A combination of dry air, warm ground and temperatures near the freezing mark will result in little to no accumulation. There will be a possibility, however, of a few slick spots on the evening commute. Sunshine breaks out Wednesday with temps remaining cool, and increasing clouds accompany warmer conditions Thursday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 37/Low 28, scattered snow showers
- Wednesday: High 41/Low 19, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 47/Low 22, partly sunny
- Friday: High 50/Low 33, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 52/Low 40, scattered showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.