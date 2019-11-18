Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us as we kick start the new workweek. This will keep cool temperatures in place, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Cloud cover and drizzle result in a not-ideal forecast for Tuesday before improvement arrives Wednesday. Enjoy it before widespread rain chances join a passing cold front Thursday. For more forecast information, visit http://wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 46/Low 33, mostly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 52/Low 34, patchy drizzle
- Wednesday: High 60/Low 34, partly sunny
- Thursday: High 63/Low 40, showers likely
- Friday: High 52/Low 43, scattered showers
