Clouds will dominate the sky Friday, with light rain showers also possible in spots. It’ll remain below normal as far as temperatures are concerned, with highs ranging between the mid- and upper 40s. Widespread showers and storms will take over late Friday through Saturday as a vigorous cold front passes. This will lead to a blustery, colder Sunday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 48/Low 39, PM showers likely
- Saturday: High 61/Low 42, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 50/Low 46, partly sunny
- Monday: High 44/Low 34, isolated wintry mix
- Tuesday: High 46/Low 27, partly sunny
