Rounds of light to moderate rain will plague the region Friday morning, with drier conditions anticipated as we get into the afternoon. After a lull in activity through early evening, another weather maker will engulf the area in widespread rain, which will last through early Saturday. High pressure will then build in, supplying rays of sunshine to end the weekend. For more forecast details, visit http://wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 52/Low 47, showers likely
- Saturday: High 54/Low 40, scattered showers
- Sunday: High 51/Low 30, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 58/Low 33, partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 39, scattered showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.