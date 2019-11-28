A cool, quiet Thanksgiving will unfold under increasing cloud cover. A few hit-and-miss showers will be possible Thursday evening, but most of us will stay dry. Black Friday brings slightly warmer temperatures before widespread shower and storm chances arrive with a passing cold front Friday night into Saturday. Conditions should improve as we end the long holiday weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thanksgiving: High 45/Low 33, increasing clouds
- Friday: High 51/Low 35, PM showers likely
- Saturday: High 61/Low 42, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 57/Low 44, partly sunny
- Monday: High 44/Low 34, isolated wintry mix
