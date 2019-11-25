Mostly sunny skies will join light winds out of the south Monday, resulting in above-normal temperatures topping out at about 60 degrees. Clouds will increase into early Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front.
Hit-and-miss showers Tuesday afternoon will evolve into widespread shower and storm chances through Wednesday as the front passes, with winds potentially gusting upwards of 30 to 40 mph. Thanksgiving brings an uptick in cloud cover, along with isolated rain chances. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 63/Low 35, partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 39, PM showers/storms likely
- Wednesday: High 57/Low 41, scattered AM showers
- Thanksgiving: High 50/Low 35, isolated PM showers
- Friday: High 54/Low 38, scattered showers
