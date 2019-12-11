High pressure will provide sunny skies across the region Wednesday. It’ll remain cool, with afternoon highs only in the low 40s. Warmer conditions join increasing cloud cover Thursday, with rain chances coming back into the picture Friday. For more detailed forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 44/Low 19, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 47/Low 22, partly sunny
- Friday: High 50/Low 33, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 51/Low 40, scattered showers
- Sunday: High 48/Low 34, partly sunny
