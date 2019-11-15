High pressure will provide sunshine, along with light, northerly winds Friday. It’ll remain somewhat cool, with afternoon highs not escaping the 40s. Nearly identical conditions will carry into Saturday before we close out the weekend under increasing cloud cover. Rain chances look to hold off until Tuesday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Friday: High 49/Low 24, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 52/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 52/Low 26, mostly cloudy
- Monday: High 55/Low 32, mostly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 52/Low 23, isolated showers
