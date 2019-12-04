Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be with us Wednesday. The only nuisance will be winds howling between 15 and 25 mph. Thursday is expected to be similar, with calmer winds and a few more clouds before rain chances join the passing of a weak front late Thursday into Friday. The good news is that sunshine returns for the start of the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 57/Low 32, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 56/Low 34, increasing clouds
- Friday: High 52/Low 39, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 51/Low 29, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 57/Low 37, isolated showers
